Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Baidu by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 25.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after acquiring an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 5,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

