Financial Counselors Inc. Has $213,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $79.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

