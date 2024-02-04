Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $217,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $303.57 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,058.66, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.