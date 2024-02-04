Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

