Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 153,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 94,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 687,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 184,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCP opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.