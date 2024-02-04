Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 76,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 193,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

