Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

