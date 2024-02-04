Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $972.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

