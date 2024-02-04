Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

