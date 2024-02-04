Finning International (FTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion.

Finning International Stock Up 1.4 %

FTT opened at C$40.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.62. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$31.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Finning International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.38.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

