First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,552.00

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,552.00 and last traded at $1,519.65, with a volume of 123590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,485.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,434.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,403.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.