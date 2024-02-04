First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

FLIC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.67. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First of Long Island by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

