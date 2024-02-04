First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 219,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 411,551 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $18.98.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.