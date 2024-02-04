FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT Raised to $141.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

FCFS stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $122.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,080,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,712,667.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

