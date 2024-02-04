Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
Flex Trading Up 0.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
