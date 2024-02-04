Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $104.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.