Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

