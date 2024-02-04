Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,718 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ITT by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

ITT Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $126.41 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

