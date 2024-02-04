Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,804 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brady by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 18.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

