Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

