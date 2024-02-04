Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 1.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,319.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6,870.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,349.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,988.99 and a twelve month high of $7,423.73.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 467.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.