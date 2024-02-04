Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,569 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 431.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 154.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after buying an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

