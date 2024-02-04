Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 8,454 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $478,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.76%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.