Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $211,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In related news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.