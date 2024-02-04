Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $224,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $256.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.62. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.