Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $257,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

