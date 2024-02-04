Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $276,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $213.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.