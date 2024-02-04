Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $276,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.
In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $213.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
