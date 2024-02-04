Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

