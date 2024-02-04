Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 392.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $739.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $190.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.