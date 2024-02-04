Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 3,539 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

