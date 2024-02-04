Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at $19,019,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at $19,019,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.