Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 8,290 Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($35.51).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN stock opened at €33.06 ($35.93) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.69. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €19.27 ($20.95) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

