Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 10,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 2.6 %

Hologic stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.