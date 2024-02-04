Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $220,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of CORT opened at $21.58 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $66,768.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

