FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Down 3.6 %

RAIL opened at $2.82 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.92.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

