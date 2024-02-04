Frontier Group (ULCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth $80,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.