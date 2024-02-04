Frontier Group (ULCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 over the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

Several research firms have commented on ULCC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

