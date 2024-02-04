FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.31

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.26. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 3,371,300 shares changing hands.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $573.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.