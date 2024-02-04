FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.31

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.26. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 3,371,300 shares changing hands.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $573.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

