FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CP. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.
Shares of CP stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,016,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
