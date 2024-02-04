FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will earn $7.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

