Gartner (IT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $469.89 on Friday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Gartner by 10.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

