Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IT opened at $469.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.92. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $263,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $38,069,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

