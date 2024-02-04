genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Up 2%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 1,317,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,390,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

genedrive Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.65. The company has a market cap of £8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

