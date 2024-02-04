Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.04 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.