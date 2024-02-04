Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $142.38 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

