Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 106,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 212,473 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.79.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $728.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 119,640 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

