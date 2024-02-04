Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL opened at $120.86 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $125.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,855. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

