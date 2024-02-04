goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given a C$193.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$193.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.00.

GSY stock opened at C$155.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$154.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.7156153 EPS for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

