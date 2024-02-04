Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. 658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

