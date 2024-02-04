Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 11,228 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.63 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

